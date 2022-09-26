Stone House Investment Management LLC Buys 47,605 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1,326.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,605 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,833,000 after buying an additional 412,287 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,049,000 after buying an additional 573,609 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $96.01. 322,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,498,541. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.74. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.89 and a 1 year high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

