Stone House Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Stone House Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,691 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF makes up about 1.5% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FENY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,762,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 52,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,450. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

