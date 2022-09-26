Stone House Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSTA. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 33,301.1% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 510,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 508,841 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,412,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,480,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 546,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,068,000 after acquiring an additional 219,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,464,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FSTA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.66. 15,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,930. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average of $44.73. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $49.03.

