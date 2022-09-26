Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Strattec Security from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Strattec Security Stock Down 2.4 %

STRT stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $87.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $45.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strattec Security

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.71). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.55%. Research analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Strattec Security news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $69,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Strattec Security by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 142,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Strattec Security by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Strattec Security during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Strattec Security by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 635,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after buying an additional 24,751 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strattec Security

(Get Rating)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

See Also

