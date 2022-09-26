Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.29.

SYK stock traded down $5.64 on Monday, hitting $201.29. 22,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,501. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

