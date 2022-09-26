Suncoast Equity Management Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 0.3% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LLY traded down $3.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $308.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $292.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.38.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,268 shares of company stock valued at $94,808,105. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.19.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.