Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.34

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 124460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Superior Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.05 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Superior Gold Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.76.

Superior Gold ( CVE:SGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$40.17 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Superior Gold Inc. will post 0.175 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

