sUSD (SUSD) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $76.02 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One sUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00005352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 74,524,399 coins. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

