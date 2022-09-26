Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 678 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,217 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUALCOMM Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.22. 203,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,865,458. The company has a market cap of $135.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

