Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$3.54 on Monday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.96 and a 52-week high of C$6.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.65.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$406.97 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.0199999 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TVE shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.73.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

