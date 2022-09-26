Tarbox Family Office Inc. Buys 1,745 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for approximately 2.6% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,798 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,005,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,441 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O stock traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $60.90. 5,013,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,885,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.98. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

