Tarbox Family Office Inc. Purchases 5,515 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 10.7% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $47,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $4.80 on Monday, hitting $219.33. 1,746,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,846. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.32 and a 200 day moving average of $247.54. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

