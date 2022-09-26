Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 54,031 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,031 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,891 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.41. 32,367,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,792,908. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.37.

