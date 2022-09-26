Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,692 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $542,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Target by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 8,961 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Target by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Target by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 2,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.01. 198,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,781,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.16. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

