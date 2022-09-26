TD Securities Begins Coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

NYSE BIP opened at $39.61 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 208.70%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,374,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365,730 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,707,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,869 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 51.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,360,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,851,000 after buying an additional 4,877,641 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 109.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,352,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,626 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 99.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,249,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,660 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

