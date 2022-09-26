Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.29

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 3905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.20.

Tele2 AB (publ) Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

