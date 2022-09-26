Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.54

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 361706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TELNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Telenor ASA from 125.00 to 110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. HSBC cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.
Telenor ASA Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.42.
About Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.
