Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Bought by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Telephone and Data Systems makes up 1.4% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.11% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 30.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,359,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,617,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $219,330,000 after purchasing an additional 570,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,156,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $116,241,000 after purchasing an additional 32,870 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,675,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,510,000 after purchasing an additional 30,964 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,983,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,456,000 after purchasing an additional 395,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 58,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

