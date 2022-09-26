Tfo Tdc LLC Has $305,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Tfo Tdc LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 389,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 111,816 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 27,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 693.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 287,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after buying an additional 251,183 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 512.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 476.1% in the 1st quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 44,716 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,022. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.59 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.

