Tfo Tdc LLC Invests $181,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $2.55 on Monday, reaching $224.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,539. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.83 and its 200-day moving average is $241.60. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.