Tfo Tdc LLC Purchases Shares of 679,572 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Tfo Tdc LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 679,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,474,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 4.8% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC owned about 0.29% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $959,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,495,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,540,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $820,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.65. 19,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,233. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.