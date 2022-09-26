Tfo Tdc LLC Sells 1,346 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tfo Tdc LLC cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.69. The stock had a trading volume of 408,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,482. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $82.52 and a one year high of $116.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.11 and its 200-day moving average is $98.17.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.