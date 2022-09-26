The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,581 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 152.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 543,533 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Boeing Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.40. 205,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,344,806. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.46. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

