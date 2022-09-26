The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 2.3% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $3.92 on Monday, hitting $127.34. 7,079,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,383,113. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.46.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

