The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,541,000 after acquiring an additional 184,272 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,403,000 after acquiring an additional 525,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,734,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,650,000 after acquiring an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock traded up $3.70 on Monday, reaching $232.72. 127,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,284. The stock has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.54. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.78.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

