The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €102.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($132.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of BMW opened at €71.38 ($72.84) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.65. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($102.47). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €75.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is €77.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

