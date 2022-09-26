The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €223.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($227.55) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($265.31) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays set a €239.00 ($243.88) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Warburg Research set a €182.00 ($185.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €185.00 ($188.78) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of MTX stock opened at €153.35 ($156.48) on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €152.80 ($155.92) and a 12-month high of €221.10 ($225.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €181.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €185.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

