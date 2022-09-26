The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Target Price to $43.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.32.

Shares of WDC opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.03.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 155,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

