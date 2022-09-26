The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.07.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Manitowoc to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price target on Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Insider Transactions at Manitowoc

In other news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 214,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,313.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,119 shares of company stock worth $124,994. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Manitowoc Stock Down 1.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Towle & Co increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 125.5% during the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,621,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after buying an additional 902,423 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2,304.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 404,951 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 14.6% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after buying an additional 295,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 14.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after buying an additional 281,654 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,357,000 after buying an additional 249,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTW opened at $8.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $293.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 2.11. Manitowoc has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $23.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.68 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manitowoc

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Stories

