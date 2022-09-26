The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,918,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 832,735 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up approximately 5.8% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $371,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Williams Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,199,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Williams Companies by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Williams Companies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.42. 9,044,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,692,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.