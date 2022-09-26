TheStreet Lowers Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research note on Sunday, September 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $5.77 on Thursday. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.38 million, a P/E ratio of 96.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.