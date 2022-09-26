Threadgill Financial LLC Has $4.22 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Threadgill Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 3.5% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $7.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $373.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,820. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $373.58 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $459.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.97.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $610.30.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

