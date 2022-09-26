Threadgill Financial LLC Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Threadgill Financial LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.5% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.93. 525,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,753,320. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $276.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.