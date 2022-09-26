Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.02

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 387594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$2.10 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.05 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.85.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$426.22 million and a PE ratio of 7.71.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$793.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$585.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.