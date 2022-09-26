Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.02

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 387594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$2.10 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.05 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.85.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$426.22 million and a PE ratio of 7.71.
About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.
Read More
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.