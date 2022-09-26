Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 68,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the first quarter valued at about $630,000.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:TPLC traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $30.75. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,955. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.84. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $38.87.

