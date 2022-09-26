TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Cut to $23.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TPI Composites from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered TPI Composites from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on TPI Composites to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

TPIC opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $463.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.57. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $36.66.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $452.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.35 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 77.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in TPI Composites by 1,561.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

