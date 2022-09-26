TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Raised to $17.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TPIC. UBS Group restated a maintains rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on TPI Composites to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

TPIC stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $463.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $452.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.35 million. Analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TPI Composites

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 79.4% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 239,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 105,780 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Further Reading

