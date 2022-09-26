TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives $17.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.19.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Insider Transactions at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu acquired 10,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,451.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth about $118,000. 22.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $10.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.68. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 43.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 100.70%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

