Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 155 ($1.87) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 200 ($2.42).

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BBOX. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tritax Big Box REIT to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tritax Big Box REIT has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 231.40 ($2.80).

Tritax Big Box REIT Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of BBOX opened at GBX 139.40 ($1.68) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 177.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 201.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 240.34. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135.10 ($1.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288 ($3.48).

Tritax Big Box REIT Dividend Announcement

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

