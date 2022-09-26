Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,467,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,333 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,627,000 after acquiring an additional 326,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

