Truist Financial Trims Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Target Price to $65.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

PATK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Patrick Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

PATK opened at $43.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $996.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.95. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $88.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.23.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $1.89. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $1,268,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Patrick Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

