Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires New Shares in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caleres by 2.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 334,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Caleres by 155.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 18,967 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Caleres in the first quarter valued at about $2,052,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its stake in Caleres by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 81,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of CAL stock traded down $1.57 on Monday, hitting $23.38. 506,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet cut Caleres from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $36,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,421,304.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,110. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

