Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires Shares of 366 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.93. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.22 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

