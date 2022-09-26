Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $60,000 in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDE traded down $2.62 on Monday, reaching $97.68. 1,110,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,162. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.02. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

