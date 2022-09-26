Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $50,000 Investment in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 11.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 72,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 24.1% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 77,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter worth about $3,506,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FREE traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $4.30. 154,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,983. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.31. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $13.06.

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whole Earth Brands news, insider Trisha L. Fox sold 10,306 shares of Whole Earth Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $61,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

