Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $67,000 Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,368,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,276,000 after purchasing an additional 190,595 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after acquiring an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 223.7% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 118,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,079,000 after acquiring an additional 81,707 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $421.00 to $373.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.36.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Domino's Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company's stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $5.26 on Monday, reaching $324.74. 764,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $381.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.62 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

