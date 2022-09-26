Trust Co. of Vermont Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of JCI traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,774,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,428. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

