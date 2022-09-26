Trust Co. of Vermont Takes Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,183,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,649,000 after buying an additional 20,868 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 647,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,520,000 after buying an additional 112,539 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Onto Innovation stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,148. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.36. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $106.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.30.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

