Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.22.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Guggenheim set a $76.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Turning Point Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $76.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.01. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of -0.18. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $82.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paolo Tombesi sold 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $88,654.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,030,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,231,000 after buying an additional 21,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,913,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,067,000 after buying an additional 35,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 37.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,770,000 after purchasing an additional 845,408 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,075,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,715,000 after purchasing an additional 341,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,838,000 after purchasing an additional 756,418 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.