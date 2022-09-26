Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $9.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,578,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.00. 1,361,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,493,787. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.50.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

